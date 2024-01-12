Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

Israel urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday to reject South Africa's demands for an immediate halt to its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.



Tal Becker, the legal adviser to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the court on the second day of hearings in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of committing "acts of genocide" during its attack on Hamas in Gaza, "The request and motion should be rejected due to the defamation they entail."



Reuters