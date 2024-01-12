Sunak: American-British strikes will diminish Houthi capabilities in the Red Sea

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he believes the strikes carried out by Britain and the United States on military targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen will lead to weakening the capabilities of the group allied with Iran.



Sunak told reporters during his visit to Ukraine, "We have executed a series of strikes with allies, which we believe will weaken and hinder the capability - the kinds of things we targeted - which are missile launch sites and drones.



"The initial indicators suggest that those strikes were successful... Our obvious goal is to ease tensions and restore stability in the region."



Reuters