Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China

2024-01-15 | 02:15
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China

The small Pacific island of Nauru announced on Monday the severance of its diplomatic relations with Taiwan, expressing its intention to recognize China, according to a statement from the government posted on social media.

The President of the tiny island nation, David Adeang, declared this measure in a speech shared on Facebook, confirming the "Nauru government's decision to recognize the People's Republic of China." Taipei, Taiwan, also confirmed the termination of relations with Nauru.

AFP

