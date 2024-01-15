Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes

World News
2024-01-15 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes

On Monday, the Ukrainian Air Forces announced that they had shot down two Russian warplanes over the Sea of Azov, delivering a significant blow to Russia in a region it controls.

Ukrainian Army Commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi confirmed the destruction of an "A-50" command-and-control aircraft used for long-range radar surveillance and an "Il-22" warplane, also serving as an airborne command center. 

Zaluzhnyi expressed gratitude to the air forces, stating, "I thank the air forces for this meticulously planned and perfectly executed operation in the Sea of Azov region!"

However, the Ukrainian military did not elaborate on how the two reconnaissance aircraft, utilized for target identification and coordination between forces, were brought down.

In response to a question during a press conference, the Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment, citing a lack of information on the matter. 

Dmitry Peskov stated, "We have no information on this issue," before suggesting inquiries be directed to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which has generally maintained silence on its losses since the start of the Russian invasion nearly two years ago.

Russia has repeatedly claimed air superiority over Ukraine, but the reality has proven otherwise.

Additionally, Western military aid has bolstered Ukraine's anti-aircraft defenses to counter Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian cities on an almost daily basis.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Warplanes

Air Forces

War

Invasion

Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov

LBCI Next
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation in the Red Sea has not changed
UN seeks $4.2 billion to support Ukraine in 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:41

Russia's ally China needed to end Ukraine war, Swiss diplomat says

LBCI
World News
2024-01-11

Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites

LBCI
World News
2023-12-22

US to sanction banks that help Russia's war in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-12-08

Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:51

Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
07:07

UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port

LBCI
World News
06:42

Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More