Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes

On Monday, the Ukrainian Air Forces announced that they had shot down two Russian warplanes over the Sea of Azov, delivering a significant blow to Russia in a region it controls.



Ukrainian Army Commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi confirmed the destruction of an "A-50" command-and-control aircraft used for long-range radar surveillance and an "Il-22" warplane, also serving as an airborne command center.



Zaluzhnyi expressed gratitude to the air forces, stating, "I thank the air forces for this meticulously planned and perfectly executed operation in the Sea of Azov region!"



However, the Ukrainian military did not elaborate on how the two reconnaissance aircraft, utilized for target identification and coordination between forces, were brought down.



In response to a question during a press conference, the Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment, citing a lack of information on the matter.



Dmitry Peskov stated, "We have no information on this issue," before suggesting inquiries be directed to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which has generally maintained silence on its losses since the start of the Russian invasion nearly two years ago.



Russia has repeatedly claimed air superiority over Ukraine, but the reality has proven otherwise.



Additionally, Western military aid has bolstered Ukraine's anti-aircraft defenses to counter Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian cities on an almost daily basis.



