News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain declares Hizb ut-Tahrir as a 'terrorist' group
World News
2024-01-15 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Britain declares Hizb ut-Tahrir as a 'terrorist' group
Britain on Monday declared global Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a proscribed terrorist group, making it a criminal offence to belong to what it described as an antisemitic organisation.
Britain's proscription of the Sunni Islamist political group - which puts it on par with al-Qaeda or ISIS - will come into force from Jan. 19 if agreed by parliament, the Home Office said.
"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," Home Secretary James Cleverly said, referring to the rampage by Palestinian militant group Hamas through southern Israel that killed 1,200 people.
Hizb ut-Tahrir's praise of those attacks as well as describing Hamas as heroes on their website constituted promoting and encouraging terrorism, Cleverly said.
The organisation also has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Jewish people, he added.
A UK-based representative for the group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. On its website last month it described the call to ban the organisation as "a sign of the desperation".
Proscription means that it will be a criminal offence in Britain to belong to or promote the group, arrange its meetings, and carry its logo in public. Those breaching the rules could face up to 14 years in jail.
Cleverly has power to proscribe an organsation under British law if the group is believed to be "concerned in terrorism, and it is proportionate to do" according to the government's website.
Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Lebanon, Hizb ut-Tahrir operates in 32 countries including in Britain and other Western nations, with a long-term goal of establishing a caliphate ruled under Islamic law, the Home Office said.
It has been banned by Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan and several Central Asian and Arab nations.
Reuters
World News
Britain
Islamist
Hizb Ut-Tahrir
Terrorist
Group
Organization
James Cleverly
Next
US Navy thwarts anti-ship missile attack in southern Red Sea
New US-British attacks target Hodeidah in western Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-21
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
World News
2023-11-21
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization
0
World News
2023-10-27
US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
World News
2023-10-27
US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
0
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:34
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile at US-owned container ship
World News
10:34
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile at US-owned container ship
0
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
0
World News
09:31
Missile hits a ship off the coast of Yemen
World News
09:31
Missile hits a ship off the coast of Yemen
0
World News
07:51
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue
World News
07:51
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
0
World News
2023-06-27
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
World News
2023-06-27
China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-04
Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation
Press Highlights
2023-12-04
Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
2
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
3
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
6
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
7
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
8
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More