News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win
World News
2024-01-16 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win
Donald Trump secured a resounding win in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday, asserting his command over the party despite facing scores of criminal charges as he seeks an election rematch with President Joe Biden.
Trump took over half the votes, propelling him towards what looks set to be a close and profoundly acrimonious election campaign against Biden, a Democrat, in November.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 45, finished well behind Trump in second place in Iowa, edging out former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, as they both failed to emerge as the chief opponents.
Trump, 77, the only current or ex-US president to be charged with criminal activity, won by an unprecedented margin for an Iowa Republican contest, strengthening his case that his nomination is a foregone conclusion given his massive lead in national polls.
According to Edison Research, Trump garnered 51 percent, DeSantis 21 percent, and Haley 19 percent, with 99 percent of the expected vote tallied. That victory margin far surpassed Bob Dole's previous record of 12.8 percentage points in 1988.
He hopes to fast-track the normally months-long Republican selection process with convincing early primary wins to force out his rivals.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy ended his long-shot presidential bid after winning just under 8 percent of the vote on Monday and endorsed Trump.
The candidates immediately move on to New Hampshire on Tuesday. The state's more moderate Republicans will choose their nominee next Tuesday, and polls show Trump with a smaller lead over Haley there and DeSantis far behind.
Trump's performance in Iowa showed his enduring popularity among Republican voters even after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters and his 91 criminal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election, retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and falsifying records over hush money payments to a porn star.
Trump has used his legal travails for fundraising and boosting his support as he protests his innocence and says he is the victim of a "witch hunt."
Nearly two-thirds of Iowa caucus-goers embraced his false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, saying they did not think Biden legitimately beat Trump.
Over 60 percent said Trump would still be fit to serve as president even if convicted of a crime.
According to an Edison entrance poll, Trump dominated across the board: he won a majority among men and women, among those who consider themselves very conservative, somewhat conservative, and independent, among those who graduated college and those who did not.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Iowa
Win
President
United States
Republican
Vote
Election
White House
Next
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine
France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-15
Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances
World News
2024-01-15
Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances
0
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-15
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
2024-01-15
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-14
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:10
Sudan reports suspending contact with IGAD mediation group
World News
09:10
Sudan reports suspending contact with IGAD mediation group
0
World News
08:59
Greece confirms bombing a bulk carrier with a missile off Yemen’s coast
World News
08:59
Greece confirms bombing a bulk carrier with a missile off Yemen’s coast
0
World News
06:37
US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen
World News
06:37
US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen
0
World News
06:25
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine
World News
06:25
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-01
25 dead after bus catches fire in India
World News
2023-07-01
25 dead after bus catches fire in India
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-15
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
2024-01-15
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Israeli Channel 14: Two infiltrators from Lebanon were killed by Israeli army fire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
2
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
10:11
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
4
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
5
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
7
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
8
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More