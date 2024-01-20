Hamas Rejects Biden's Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State

2024-01-20 | 07:40
Hamas Rejects Biden&#39;s Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State
Hamas Rejects Biden's Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls the Gaza Strip, rejected on Saturday the statements made by US President Joe Biden regarding the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state, describing them as a "fantasy" that "does not resonate" with the Palestinians.
Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, announced in a statement that "selling the illusion attempted by Biden when talking about the Palestinian state does not resonate with our people."
John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, told reporters on Friday, "The President still believes in the two-state solution and its feasibility. He realizes that it will require a lot of hard work."
The United States, the main supporter of Israel, urged the Israeli state to reduce the number of civilian casualties, reaffirming its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, a stance rejected by the current Israeli government.
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Hamas

Biden

US

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

