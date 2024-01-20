News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Rejects Biden's Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State
World News
2024-01-20 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Rejects Biden's Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State
The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls the Gaza Strip, rejected on Saturday the statements made by US President Joe Biden regarding the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state, describing them as a "fantasy" that "does not resonate" with the Palestinians.
Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, announced in a statement that "selling the illusion attempted by Biden when talking about the Palestinian state does not resonate with our people."
John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, told reporters on Friday, "The President still believes in the two-state solution and its feasibility. He realizes that it will require a lot of hard work."
The United States, the main supporter of Israel, urged the Israeli state to reduce the number of civilian casualties, reaffirming its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, a stance rejected by the current Israeli government.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Hamas
Biden
US
Gaza
Palestine
Israel
Next
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden
Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:02
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Middle East News
02:02
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
0
Middle East News
2023-12-19
Israeli military officials: High civilian toll in Gaza is cost of crushing Hamas
Middle East News
2023-12-19
Israeli military officials: High civilian toll in Gaza is cost of crushing Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:35
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden
World News
09:35
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden
0
World News
06:16
Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions
World News
06:16
Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions
0
World News
2024-01-19
European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals
World News
2024-01-19
European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals
0
World News
2024-01-19
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
World News
2024-01-19
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
2
Middle East News
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Middle East News
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
3
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
4
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
5
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
6
Middle East News
03:06
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
Middle East News
03:06
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
7
Press Highlights
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More