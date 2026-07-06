Ebola outbreak confirmed death toll tops 500: WHO

World News
06-07-2026 | 10:19
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Ebola outbreak confirmed death toll tops 500: WHO
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Ebola outbreak confirmed death toll tops 500: WHO

More than 500 people have now died in the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, World Health Organization (WHO) figures showed Monday.

Newly updated figures from the U.N. health agency showed that in the DR Congo, there have been 1,561 confirmed cases in the outbreak declared in mid-May, including 506 confirmed deaths. Two others have also died in neighboring Uganda.


AFP
 

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