German FM: EU needs to work towards a two-state solution
World News
2024-01-22 | 04:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
German FM: EU needs to work towards a two-state solution
Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, said on Monday, before attending a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union, that the two-state solution, which would enable peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, is the only solution to the ongoing conflict.
She added, "All those who say they don't want to hear anything about such a solution have not presented any alternative," and also called for an "urgent humanitarian" halt to the escalating war in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Annalena Baerbock
Germany
Foreign Minister
European Union
Two-State
Solution
Israel
Palestinians
Gaza
War
