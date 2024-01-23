Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, in collaboration with the UK Armed Forces and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, executed targeted strikes on eight Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen on Monday, approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa/Yemen time).



The multilateral coalition's action was prompted by the need to address the increased threat posed by Houthi militants, known for their affiliation with Iran and their terrorist-controlled areas in Yemen, according to the CENTCOM.



The strikes were strategically conducted to neutralize Houthi capabilities responsible for launching attacks on international merchant vessels and US Navy ships operating in the region.



The targeted sites included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled territories.



The CENTCOM stated: "These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi's capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on US and UK ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden."

U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen



As part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Houthi destabilizing and illegal activities in the region, on Jan. 22 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa / Yemen time), U.S. Central Command forces alongside UK… pic.twitter.com/BQwEKZqMAo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 22, 2024