Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities

World News
2024-01-23 | 01:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Multinational coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen in response to destabilizing activities

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, in collaboration with the UK Armed Forces and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, executed targeted strikes on eight Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen on Monday, approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa/Yemen time).

The multilateral coalition's action was prompted by the need to address the increased threat posed by Houthi militants, known for their affiliation with Iran and their terrorist-controlled areas in Yemen, according to the CENTCOM.

The strikes were strategically conducted to neutralize Houthi capabilities responsible for launching attacks on international merchant vessels and US Navy ships operating in the region.

The targeted sites included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled territories.

The CENTCOM stated: "These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi's capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on US and UK ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden."
 
 

World News

Middle East News

US

UK

Coalition

Strike

Houthi

Yemen

Bahrain

Canada

Australia

Netherlands

CENTCOM

LBCI Next
Ukrainian officials say explosions rock Kyiv, Kharkiv
US 'strikes back': Fly Baghdad and Kata'ib Hizballah leaders face sanctions for alleged support
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'

LBCI
World News
2024-01-18

US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Qatar's PM: US, UK strikes will not curb Houthi attacks without diplomatic efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:32

Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

LBCI
World News
03:37

New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security

LBCI
World News
03:09

Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

LBCI
World News
02:44

British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-19

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More