Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

NATO said on Tuesday that it does not see any imminent military threat from Russia towards any of its members, but it maintains deterrence with its largest exercise in decades, set to begin later this week.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, "We do all this to ensure that we have the necessary forces to dispel any area of misjudgment or misunderstanding in Moscow about our readiness to protect every inch of NATO territory, and as long as we do that, there will be no attack on the alliance's territories."



Reuters