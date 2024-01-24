News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures on Friday
World News
2024-01-24 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures on Friday
South Africa expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the war in Gaza, South African news website News24 reported on Wednesday, citing two sources close to the matter.
In response to the news report, South Africa's justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri posted on X: "We do not have an official communication from the court as to when the judgment will be delivered."
A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry said he was not aware and was looking into it.
News24 said a South African government delegation had touched down in The Hague in anticipation of the judgment. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the arrival.
Earlier this month South Africa asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order an emergency suspension of Israel's devastating military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, accusing it of carrying out a state-led genocide.
Israel dismissed the genocide allegations as "grossly distorted" and said it had a right to defend itself and was targeting Hamas, not Palestinians civilians.
In the initial ruling the ICJ will not deal with the main question of whether Israel is committing genocide. The court will just look at possible emergency measures, meant as a kind of restraining order while the court looks at the full case, which usually takes years.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
South Africa
ICJ
Judgment
Gaza
Emergency
Measures
Court
Justice
Next
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
0
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:06
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
World News
06:06
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
0
World News
05:23
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
World News
05:23
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
0
World News
01:23
US Delegates Visit Taiwan to 'Affirm United States Support'
World News
01:23
US Delegates Visit Taiwan to 'Affirm United States Support'
0
World News
11:51
Russia Denies Allegations of Deporting Ukrainian Children, Responds to UN Inquiry
World News
11:51
Russia Denies Allegations of Deporting Ukrainian Children, Responds to UN Inquiry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
World News
2023-12-12
France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities
World News
2023-12-12
France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:07
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:07
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:21
Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session
Lebanon News
05:21
Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session
8
Middle East News
09:16
Spokesperson: Israel will not accept agreement allowing Hamas to remain in power in Gaza
Middle East News
09:16
Spokesperson: Israel will not accept agreement allowing Hamas to remain in power in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More