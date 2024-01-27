Pentagon approves $23 billion deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

World News
2024-01-27 | 01:51
Pentagon approves $23 billion deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey
Pentagon approves $23 billion deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said on Friday that the State Department has approved the possibility of selling F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Turkey in a deal valued at around $23 billion.

This comes after Ankara agreed to Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The US Department of Defense added that Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defense contractor, is the primary contractor for the deal.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

