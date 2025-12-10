M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister

The advance of the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group in eastern DR Congo is a "middle finger" to the United States, just days after the signing of a peace agreement in Washington, Burundi's foreign minister told AFP, urging sanctions against Kigali.



"Signing an agreement and not implementing it is a humiliation for everyone, and first and foremost for President Trump," said Burundian Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana. "It's truly a slap in the face to the United States, a middle finger," he said, calling for sanctions against Rwanda.



On December 1, the M23 launched an advance in South Kivu province against the Congolese army -- backed by Burundian forces -- days after Kigali and Kinshasa signed the agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the conflict.



AFP