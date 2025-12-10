M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister

World News
10-12-2025 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
M23 advance in DRC a &#39;middle finger&#39; from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister

The advance of the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group in eastern DR Congo is a "middle finger" to the United States, just days after the signing of a peace agreement in Washington, Burundi's foreign minister told AFP, urging sanctions against Kigali.

"Signing an agreement and not implementing it is a humiliation for everyone, and first and foremost for President Trump," said Burundian Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana. "It's truly a slap in the face to the United States, a middle finger," he said, calling for sanctions against Rwanda.

On December 1, the M23 launched an advance in South Kivu province against the Congolese army -- backed by Burundian forces -- days after Kigali and Kinshasa signed the agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the conflict.

AFP

World News

advance

'middle

finger'

Rwanda

Burundi

Minister

LBCI Next
Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials
US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:31

Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:40

Austrian court rejects Ukraine tycoon's US extradition

LBCI
World News
07:31

Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Mexico President confident of deal with US on water dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

US to cut military presence in Europe: Romania

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-29

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
World News
2025-11-17

Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More