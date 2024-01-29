Putin announces candidacy for presidential elections

2024-01-29
Putin announces candidacy for presidential elections
Putin announces candidacy for presidential elections

The Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Central Election Commission on Monday as saying that the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin is registered as a candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for the period from March 15 to 17. 

Both supporters and opponents expect Putin to win a new six-year term, and if completed, it would be his longest rule in Russia since the 18th century. 

Putin has intensified his campaign against the opposition since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, leading prominent critics to leave the country or be imprisoned. 

Potential candidates, including anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin, have until Wednesday to gather the required number of signatures from supporters to endorse their candidacy and election campaigns. 

Reuters 
 

