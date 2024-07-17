South Korea's KHNP wins multi-billion-dollar Czech nuclear tender: Czech PM

2024-07-17 | 08:07
South Korea&#39;s KHNP wins multi-billion-dollar Czech nuclear tender: Czech PM
South Korea's KHNP wins multi-billion-dollar Czech nuclear tender: Czech PM

South Korean power giant KHNP has won a tender worth billions of dollars to build two nuclear units at a Czech power plant, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

"The Korean bid was better in all criteria assessed," Fiala told reporters as KHNP beat France's EDF in the tender.

