UK's Starmer urges Middle East de-escalation in calls with leaders of Jordan and Oman
World News
22-06-2025 | 09:07
UK's Starmer urges Middle East de-escalation in calls with leaders of Jordan and Oman
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Iran should return to the negotiating table and that an escalation of the situation in the Middle East is in no-one's interests in calls with the leaders of Jordan and Oman, his office said on Sunday.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer "agreed on the grave threat posed by Iran's nuclear program and reiterated calls for them to return to the negotiating table" in a call with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik al Said.
"An escalation of the conflict is in no-one's interests and the focus must be on de-escalation, they added," according to the readout after strikes by the United States on Iran.
In a separate call with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Downing Street said "they called on Iran to return to the negotiating table in pursuit of a diplomatic solution."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
UK
Britain
Keir Starmer
Middle East
De-escalation
Leaders
Jordan
Oman
B-2 bombers were involved in Iran strikes, US official tells Reuters
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
