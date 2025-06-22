World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio

22-06-2025 | 10:38
World &#39;safer and more stable&#39; after US strikes on Iran: Rubio
World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio

The U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities made the world more secure, Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted Sunday, rejecting fears that the action could ignite a wider conflict.

"I think the world today is safer and more stable than it was 24 hours ago," he told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" program, warning the Middle Eastern nation that it risked further reprisals if it insisted on maintaining a "secret" nuclear program.

Rubio accused Iran of entering into "fake negotiations" ahead of the strikes in a bid to "play" U.S. President Donald Trump.


AFP
 

