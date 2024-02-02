Palestinian-Americans reject invitation to meet Blinken

World News
2024-02-02 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian-Americans reject invitation to meet Blinken
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Palestinian-Americans reject invitation to meet Blinken

Some members of the Palestinian American community who received an invite to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday declined the invitation over their frustration with Washington's policy toward the conflict and crisis in Gaza.

"A meeting of this nature at this moment in time is insulting and performative," a group of Palestinian American community members said in a statement, adding they represented a majority of those invited.

Members from the Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim communities in the United States, as well as anti-war activists across the country, have protested American policy in the conflict in Gaza, where about 27,000 people, more than 1% of Gaza's 2.3 million population, have died in Israel's assault, according to the Gazan health ministry.

Israel launched its offensive in Hamas-governed Gaza following the Palestinian Islamist group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's military action and strikes have flattened much of the densely populated enclave and displaced nearly all its population, with many also feared buried in rubble.

"They (Blinken and President Joe Biden) show us daily whose lives they value and consider disposable. We will not be attending this discussion, which can only amount to a box-ticking exercise," the Palestinian American group said on Thursday, adding it saw Washington as complicit in Israeli actions.

The humanitarian crisis has left Gaza on the brink of starvation. The United Nations has called for a humanitarian ceasefire, which the US has opposed, saying it would let Hamas regroup.

On Thursday, a US State Department spokesperson told reporters Blinken met with a "number of leaders" from the Palestinian American community without specifying how many attended.

Protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza have recently occurred across the US, including near airports and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles, vigils outside the White House, and marches in Washington.

Demonstrators have also protested at Biden's speeches and campaign events, including in Michigan on Thursday.

Reuters

World News

Palestinian

Americans

Antony Blinken

United States

Joe Biden

October 7

Gaza

War

Attack

LBCI Next
Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-21

Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-01

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:04

Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs

LBCI
World News
03:37

Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US

LBCI
World News
01:48

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea

LBCI
World News
10:05

CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

Australian coal earnings expected to plummet

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-16

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments

LBCI
World News
10:05

CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More