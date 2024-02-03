US Forces Shoot Down Drones Off Yemen Coast, Destroy Others on GroundUS Forces Shoot Down Drones Off Yemen Coast, Destroy Others on Ground

On Friday, US forces shot down eight drones off the coast of Yemen and destroyed four other drones on the ground that were equipped for launch, according to a statement from the US Army on Saturday.

These strikes coincided with the execution of a series of airstrikes by US forces on Friday night targeting Iran-linked sites in Iraq and Syria in response to an attack that resulted in the death of three US soldiers over the past weekend.

A US Navy destroyer shot down a drone on Friday morning, while fighter jets and a warship shot down seven drones later that same day. Additionally, US forces destroyed four other drones on the ground before they could be launched, as reported by the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East on Saturday on social media.