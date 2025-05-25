Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap

Russia said Sunday it had exchanged another 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the same number of Russian soldiers held by Kyiv -- the last phase of the largest-ever such swap between the warring countries.



"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian and Ukrainian sides have (over the weekend) carried out the exchange of 1,000 people for 1,000 people," Russia's defense ministry said, amid international pressure for a ceasefire.



AFP

