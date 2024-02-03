Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

World News
2024-02-03 | 11:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

Russia's representative to the United Nations called for an "emergency" meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday regarding the US strikes in Syria and Iraq.

Dmitry Polyanskiy stated on social media, "We have requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the threat to peace and security posed by US strikes on Syria and Iraq."
 
 
AFP


World News

US

Syria

Iraq

LBCI Next
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shakes the state of Oklahoma, USA
Prisoner exchange deal: Israeli Cabinet rejects key points in proposed deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:35

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Hamas Condemns US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
05:17

Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq

LBCI
World News
04:11

UK describes the US as a 'steadfast' ally after strikes in Iraq and Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:19

US Forces Shoot Down Drones Off Yemen Coast, Destroy Others on GroundUS Forces Shoot Down Drones Off Yemen Coast, Destroy Others on Ground

LBCI
World News
06:34

Iraq summons US charge d'Affaires to protest attacks

LBCI
World News
05:52

Journalists arrested in Moscow during a demonstration by soldiers' wives

LBCI
World News
04:11

UK describes the US as a 'steadfast' ally after strikes in Iraq and Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-25

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

LBCI
World News
2024-02-01

CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-01-02

Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:49

Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit al-Harir air base hosting US forces, says group

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

At least 16 killed, including civilians, in US airstrikes in Iraq

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More