Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
World News
2024-02-03 | 11:14
Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
Russia's representative to the United Nations called for an "emergency" meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday regarding the US strikes in Syria and Iraq.
Dmitry Polyanskiy stated on social media, "We have requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the threat to peace and security posed by US strikes on Syria and Iraq."
AFP
World News
US
Syria
Iraq
