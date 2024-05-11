News
Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says
World News
2024-05-11 | 03:29
Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from areas near the Russian border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday, a day after Moscow began a ground attack there.
Syniehubov said on social media platforms, "A total of 1,775 people have been evacuated," noting that artillery and mortar attacks hit 30 towns in the area in the past 24 hours.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Oleh Syniehubov
Moscow
