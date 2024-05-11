Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says

World News
2024-05-11 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine&#39;s Kharkiv region, Governor says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from areas near the Russian border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday, a day after Moscow began a ground attack there.

Syniehubov said on social media platforms, "A total of 1,775 people have been evacuated," noting that artillery and mortar attacks hit 30 towns in the area in the past 24 hours.

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov

Moscow

LBCI Next
UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people
US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:10

Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:49

Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies

LBCI
World News
03:44

UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people

LBCI
World News
01:52

US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters

LBCI
World News
01:44

Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

Iraq holds oil, gas licensing round for 29 projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
World News
01:52

US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04

Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Lebanon's legal response to child abuse: Protection and rehabilitation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More