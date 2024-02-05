Doctors Without Borders: At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan

2024-02-05 | 08:01
Doctors Without Borders: At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan
Doctors Without Borders: At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan

At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan's Zamzam camp, one of the largest and oldest camps for displaced people in the country, French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) said on Monday.

"Before the start of the conflict in April last year, people in the camp were heavily reliant on international support for food, healthcare, clean water – everything. Now, they have been almost completely abandoned," said Claire Nicolet, head of MSF's emergency response in Sudan.

