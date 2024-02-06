News
Russia's attack on Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby
World News
2024-02-06 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia's attack on Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby
A Russian attack overnight on a village in the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv region killed a 2-month-old boy and injured his mother, the regional governor said on Tuesday.
Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the body of the infant boy was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey hotel that Russian forces hit with missiles at 2:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
Two other women were injured and were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds, Synehubov said. The National Police said more than 30 buildings, including private houses, cafes, shops, and private cars, were damaged in the attack.
Reuters was not able to verify the reports independently. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their attacks that they say are aimed at destroying each other's military and other critical infrastructure.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Attack
Kharkiv
War
