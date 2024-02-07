Prince William resumes his public duties as King Charles III undergoes cancer

World News
2024-02-07 | 10:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Prince William resumes his public duties as King Charles III undergoes cancer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Prince William resumes his public duties as King Charles III undergoes cancer

The British Crown Prince William resumed his public activities on Wednesday after temporarily suspending them during his wife Princess Kate's recovery from surgery, while his father, King Charles III, remains absent from public life to address his cancer treatment.

Less than a year and a half into his reign, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and nine months after his coronation, the 75-year-old king began treatment after announcing his cancer diagnosis without specifying the type.

King Charles III will be absent from public life for an unspecified period but will continue to perform some of his administrative duties. On Tuesday, he and his wife, Queen Camilla, moved to their country residence in Sandringham, East England.

This will increase the presence of Prince William in public life, preparing him for the future when he will succeed his father.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales presented awards at Windsor Palace on Wednesday morning, in his first official appearance in three weeks. He is scheduled to attend a charity dinner in London for the Air Ambulance Association, according to information released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, just hours before the announcement of the king's cancer diagnosis.

Prince William had suspended his public activities after his wife's surgery to stay with her and take care of their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate, aged 42, underwent surgery in her stomach on January 16, which was surrounded by secrecy. She has not made any public appearances since being seen with the rest of the family at Christmas.

Kensington Palace announced a week ago that she had been discharged from a private clinic in London where she underwent surgery and that she is recovering at the family's home in Windsor, West London. The reasons for the surgery remain unclear, but it is not related to cancer, according to British media reports. She is likely to suspend her activities until Easter on March 31.
AFP

World News

UK

Prince William

King Charles

Cancer

Public Life

LBCI Next
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-06

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone duties and undergo treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06

Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-02-06

Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-06

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:19

New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
World News
10:40

UN Secretary-General expresses concern over Israeli army's concentration on Rafah

LBCI
World News
09:39

Iranian President: 'There is no justification' for the continued presence of US forces in the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-06

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-12

Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More