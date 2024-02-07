Prince William resumes his public duties as King Charles III undergoes cancer

The British Crown Prince William resumed his public activities on Wednesday after temporarily suspending them during his wife Princess Kate's recovery from surgery, while his father, King Charles III, remains absent from public life to address his cancer treatment.



Less than a year and a half into his reign, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and nine months after his coronation, the 75-year-old king began treatment after announcing his cancer diagnosis without specifying the type.



King Charles III will be absent from public life for an unspecified period but will continue to perform some of his administrative duties. On Tuesday, he and his wife, Queen Camilla, moved to their country residence in Sandringham, East England.



This will increase the presence of Prince William in public life, preparing him for the future when he will succeed his father.



The 41-year-old Prince of Wales presented awards at Windsor Palace on Wednesday morning, in his first official appearance in three weeks. He is scheduled to attend a charity dinner in London for the Air Ambulance Association, according to information released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, just hours before the announcement of the king's cancer diagnosis.



Prince William had suspended his public activities after his wife's surgery to stay with her and take care of their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.



Kate, aged 42, underwent surgery in her stomach on January 16, which was surrounded by secrecy. She has not made any public appearances since being seen with the rest of the family at Christmas.



Kensington Palace announced a week ago that she had been discharged from a private clinic in London where she underwent surgery and that she is recovering at the family's home in Windsor, West London. The reasons for the surgery remain unclear, but it is not related to cancer, according to British media reports. She is likely to suspend her activities until Easter on March 31.

