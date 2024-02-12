Borrell: UNRWA needs to continue its work amid investigations

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) needs to be able to continue its work.



At the same time, investigations are ongoing into allegations that some of its 13,000 staff in Gaza participated in the October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on southern Israel.



Borrell said before a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels that "no one else can do what UNRWA does; these allegations must be investigated... let's wait for the investigations."



He added, "Meanwhile, people must continue to eat and go to doctors."



Reuters