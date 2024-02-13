US Senate nears final vote on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

World News
2024-02-13 | 03:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Senate nears final vote on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
US Senate nears final vote on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The Democratic-led US Senate was expected to vote early on Tuesday for the final passage of a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan amid growing doubts about the legislation's fate in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Soon after lawmakers swept aside the last procedural hurdle facing the legislation late on Monday, Republican opponents took to the Senate floor for an overnight marathon of speeches. Aides predicted that a vote on passage could begin before 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) on Tuesday.

Senate passage appears certain. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has delivered the support of at least 17 members of his party conference, more than enough to exceed the 100-seat chamber's 60-vote threshold for passage.

But both houses of Congress must approve the legislation before Democratic President Joe Biden can sign it. And the bill faces long odds in the House, where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson faulted the measure for lacking conservative provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the US-Mexico border.

"In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters," Johnson said in a statement issued late Monday.

"America deserves better than the Senate's status quo," said Johnson, who has suggested in the past that the House could split the legislation into separate bills.

Senator John Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, said it was not clear what Johnson would do.

"The House, I assume, is going to move on something. Obviously, they're going to address Israel," Thune said.

Hardline Republicans predicted that the legislation would be dead on arrival in the House.

"The bill before us today ... will never pass in the House, will never become law," Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida said in an early morning floor speech.

The legislation includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and deter aggression by China.

It would also provide $9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine, and other conflict zones around the globe.

Republicans have demanded for months that the foreign aid bill include border restrictions.

But a bipartisan border deal, negotiated over months, ran afoul of most Senate Republicans after Donald Trump, the party's leading White House candidate, rejected the agreement.

Schumer stripped the border security language from the bill last week.
Trump, who hopes to use the border issue to unseat Biden in the November election, has since criticized the foreign aid bill, saying on social media that aid to US allies should instead take the form of loans.

Meanwhile, for months, Biden has been urging Congress to hurry new aid to Ukraine and US partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan. After Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, he also requested funds for the US ally, along with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Ukrainian officials have warned of weapons shortages when Russia presses forward with renewed attacks.

But aid to Ukraine faces stronger headwinds in the House, where Trump's interests hold greater sway with Republicans who control the chamber by a thin majority.

World News

United States

Senate

Vote

Aid

Package

Ukraine

Israel

Taiwan

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Russia warns the West: we will be very tough if you 'steal' our assets
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-08

US Senate voting on $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid bill after failed border deal

LBCI
World News
08:09

As 'Putin is watching', the US Senate moves forward with Ukraine and Israel funding

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Speaker of US House Rejects Senate Agreement on Aid to UkraineUU

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Turkey is in contact with Israel to solve detained aid shipment issue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

The Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in the January massacre

LBCI
World News
05:01

Kremlin lists Baltic officials for 'hostile acts'

LBCI
World News
05:00

Kremlin says it is ready to support actions leading to a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
04:19

Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Armenia Commits a "Serious Mistake" by Attempting to "Destroy" Relations: Russian Foreign Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More