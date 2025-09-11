News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
World News
11-09-2025 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at a Utah university, sparking a manhunt for a lone sniper who the governor said had carried out a political assassination.
Authorities said they still had no suspect in custody as of Wednesday night, some eight hours after the midday shooting at Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, during an event attended by 3,000 people.
The lone perpetrator suspected of firing the single gunshot that killed Kirk, 31, apparently from a distant rooftop sniper's nest on campus, remained "at large," said Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, at a news conference four hours later.
State police issued a statement on Wednesday night saying that two men had been detained and one was interrogated by law enforcement, but both were subsequently released.
"There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals," the statement said. "There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter."
Reuters
World News
Conservative
Influencer
Charlie Kirk
Dead
Manhunt
Suspect
Next
North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
World News
15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
0
World News
2025-08-30
Ukraine lawmaker shot dead: Officials
World News
2025-08-30
Ukraine lawmaker shot dead: Officials
0
Middle East News
2025-07-15
12 Druze civilians shot dead by Syria government forces
Middle East News
2025-07-15
12 Druze civilians shot dead by Syria government forces
0
World News
2025-07-01
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
World News
2025-07-01
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:00
Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid
World News
04:00
Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid
0
World News
02:49
North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency
World News
02:49
North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency
0
World News
15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
World News
15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
0
World News
14:03
Zelensky calls out West's 'lack of action' over Poland airspace violation
World News
14:03
Zelensky calls out West's 'lack of action' over Poland airspace violation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Israel's PM vows response against Iran over airport attack
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Israel's PM vows response against Iran over airport attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
4
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
5
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
6
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:16
Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank
Lebanon News
09:16
Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank
8
Middle East News
14:53
Qatar’s PM: Discussing regional response to Israeli attack with partners
Middle East News
14:53
Qatar’s PM: Discussing regional response to Israeli attack with partners
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More