Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland

World News
2024-02-13 | 04:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland

With ten months having passed since the outbreak of war in Sudan, many Sudanese refugees in Egypt face a difficult choice between returning to their homeland, knowing they will live in Khartoum under the threat of bombing, or staying in Cairo with no shelter.

Rahab arrived in Egypt with her children seven months ago while pregnant. At the same time, her husband remained in Sudan, where a war has been raging since last April between the army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

She tells Agence France-Presse, 'My daughter was born here, and I can't even feed her.'

The war has claimed thousands of lives, including 10,000 to 15,000 in a single city in Darfur, according to UN experts.

The conflict has also displaced over eight million Sudanese, according to the United Nations, including 1.6 million who currently live outside Sudan.

Abraham Kier, aged 28, tells Agence France-Presse that most Sudanese who sought refuge in Egypt 'thought life in Egypt would be better.'

Kier, who sought refuge in Egypt five years ago and now helps newly arrived refugees, continues, 'They've discovered the bitter truth—they have no money, no housing, no winter clothes to face the cold, so they prefer to return.'

Official numbers indicate that 450,000 Sudanese have crossed into Egypt since the outbreak of the war, while others have entered unofficially through the desert.

These individuals sought to escape the bombing. However, after several months without work, housing, or assistance in a country suffering from inflation exceeding 35%, their savings evaporated.

Many are forced to live in cramped apartments housing two or three families, relying on a single income well below the minimum wage.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Sudan

Egypt

Refugees

War

Crisis

LBCI Next
Kremlin says it is ready to support actions leading to a ceasefire in Gaza
Azerbaijani gunfire kills four Armenian soldiers near border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01

UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-31

Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

The Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in the January massacre

LBCI
World News
05:01

Kremlin lists Baltic officials for 'hostile acts'

LBCI
World News
05:00

Kremlin says it is ready to support actions leading to a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
04:11

Azerbaijani gunfire kills four Armenian soldiers near border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Armenia Commits a "Serious Mistake" by Attempting to "Destroy" Relations: Russian Foreign Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More