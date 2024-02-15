News
Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of seeking 'total war' with Armenia
World News
2024-02-15 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of seeking 'total war' with Armenia
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of seeking a "total war" with Armenia, two days after renewed deadly clashes on the borders between the two Caucasian countries.
Pashinyan stated during a ministerial meeting, "Our analysis indicates that Azerbaijan wants to conduct military operations in specific border areas, with the possibility of military escalation that could turn into a total war against Armenia."
AFP
World News
Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Azerbaijan
Clashes
