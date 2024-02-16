Macron: An Israeli attack in Rafah would be a turning point in the conflict

2024-02-16 | 07:51
Macron: An Israeli attack in Rafah would be a turning point in the conflict
Macron: An Israeli attack in Rafah would be a turning point in the conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron said today, Friday, that an Israeli attack on Rafah "would only lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and could be a turning point in the conflict."

Macron added, alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Élysée Palace, "We share concerns with Jordan and Egypt about the possibility of forced and mass displacement of the population."

Reuters
 
 

