Blinken: Navalny's death confirms 'weakness and corruption' of Putin regime
World News
2024-02-16 | 09:54
Blinken: Navalny's death confirms 'weakness and corruption' of Putin regime
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, that reports of the death of prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny in prison, if true, highlight the "weakness and corruption" of the regime built by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"First and foremost, if these reports are accurate, our hearts go out to his wife and his family. Beyond that, his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this," he said.
Blinken added, "Furthermore, his death in a Russian prison and the obsession and fear of one man only confirm the weakness and corruption at the heart of the Putin regime. Russia is responsible for that."
He continued, "We'll be talking to the many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, especially if these reports bear out to be true."
Reuters
World News
Antony Blinken
Alexei Navalny
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Opposition
Prison
