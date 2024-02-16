US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, that reports of the death of prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny in prison, if true, highlight the "weakness and corruption" of the regime built by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"First and foremost, if these reports are accurate, our hearts go out to his wife and his family. Beyond that, his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this," he said.



He continued, "We'll be talking to the many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, especially if these reports bear out to be true."



Reuters