Houthis announce targeting two US ships in Red Sea

World News
2024-02-19 | 14:09
High views
Houthis announce targeting two US ships in Red Sea

On Monday, Houthi rebels declared targeting two American ships in the Red Sea, following reports from two British maritime security agencies about a missile attack off the coast of Yemen.

Houthi military spokesperson, Colonel Yahya Saree, stated in a televised statement, "The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces executed two qualitative military operations targeting two American ships in the Gulf of Aden, namely, the 'Sea Champion' and the 'Navis Fortuna.' The targeting operation involved a number of appropriate naval missiles."

