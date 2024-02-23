France to host a conference on Ukraine on Monday

2024-02-23
France to host a conference on Ukraine on Monday
France to host a conference on Ukraine on Monday

French President Emmanuel Macron will host an international conference on Monday to support Ukraine, according to a statement from his office on Thursday.

The statement said that as the Russian invasion enters its third year, European leaders and ministers have been invited to attend the conference "to explore available avenues to enhance partner cooperation in support of Ukraine."

Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed to Polsat television that he would attend the conference "to discuss new proposals for a solution and to provide assistance to Ukraine."

AFP



World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Conference

Ukraine

Poland

Russia

