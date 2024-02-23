Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents

Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday asked a federal court to dismiss charges against him that he unlawfully took secret documents from the White House at the end of his term, arguing that he is protected by presidential immunity.



The case involves allegations that Trump took documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and obstructed investigators' attempts to retrieve them, one of four criminal charges he faces as he campaigns for the Republican Party's nomination for a new presidential term.



Trump has pleaded not guilty to the forty charges brought against him by special investigator Jack Smith in Florida.



In their 20-page motion, the lawyers argued that Trump's taking of the documents from the White House was an official act.



The motion stated, "President Trump made this decision while still in office. The alleged decision was an official act and therefore subject to presidential immunity."



AFP