Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

2024-02-23 | 09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
0min
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on the Russian payment system "Mir" among more than 500 individuals and organizations targeted by this new package of sanctions, the largest since the start of the war in Ukraine two years ago.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that "the development of the Russian government of the Mir system has allowed Russia to build a financial infrastructure that has enabled it to circumvent sanctions and resume severed ties with the international financial system." Mir cards allow Russians to transact and withdraw money in some foreign countries.

AFP

