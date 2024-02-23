News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
2024-02-23 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on the Russian payment system "Mir" among more than 500 individuals and organizations targeted by this new package of sanctions, the largest since the start of the war in Ukraine two years ago.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement that "the development of the Russian government of the Mir system has allowed Russia to build a financial infrastructure that has enabled it to circumvent sanctions and resume severed ties with the international financial system." Mir cards allow Russians to transact and withdraw money in some foreign countries.
AFP
World News
US
Sanctions
Russia
Payment System
Mir
Next
ADNOC and OMV's $30 billion chemicals deal stalls
White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
0
World News
14:30
US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)
World News
14:30
US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)
0
World News
2024-02-22
UK announces new sanctions on Russia
World News
2024-02-22
UK announces new sanctions on Russia
0
World News
2024-02-21
UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-21
UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:41
Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies
World News
10:41
Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
0
World News
08:19
Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue
World News
08:19
Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-25
Speaker of Hungary's Parliament deems voting on Sweden's NATO accession as 'not urgent'
World News
2024-01-25
Speaker of Hungary's Parliament deems voting on Sweden's NATO accession as 'not urgent'
0
World News
2024-02-22
Spanish court convicts Brazil's Dani Alves to prison over sexual assault
World News
2024-02-22
Spanish court convicts Brazil's Dani Alves to prison over sexual assault
0
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
0
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
3
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
4
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
5
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
6
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
8
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More