Russian official denies US claims of nuclear weapon deployment in space

Russian media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday as saying that the United States has not provided any evidence of Russia's alleged desire to deploy nuclear weapons in space.



The agency also quoted Ryabkov as saying that communications with the United States on this matter have been "entirely unproductive."



Reuters reported earlier this month that US intelligence believes Russia may be developing a nuclear-powered device to disrupt, jam, or damage electronic components inside satellites.



Reuters