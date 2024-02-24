Russian official denies US claims of nuclear weapon deployment in space

World News
2024-02-24 | 03:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian official denies US claims of nuclear weapon deployment in space
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian official denies US claims of nuclear weapon deployment in space

Russian media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday as saying that the United States has not provided any evidence of Russia's alleged desire to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

The agency also quoted Ryabkov as saying that communications with the United States on this matter have been "entirely unproductive."

Reuters reported earlier this month that US intelligence believes Russia may be developing a nuclear-powered device to disrupt, jam, or damage electronic components inside satellites.

Reuters

World News

Russia

United States

Nuclear

Weapons

Space

US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space

LBCI
World News
05:33

Putin: Nearly all of Russia's nuclear forces have been modernized

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-13

Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-04

Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis

LBCI
World News
02:47

Four Western leaders in Kyiv to show support on war anniversary

LBCI
World News
02:31

RCMP networks targeted by cyberattack

LBCI
World News
02:18

Hello Kitty theme park shut down in Tokyo over 'terrorist alert'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Sports News
12:02

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
09:51

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
12:02

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
World News
09:19

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More