Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan will engage in peace negotiations in Berlin from Wednesday to Thursday.



This comes after the two countries, situated in the Caucasus, faced confrontations during two wars over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan stated on Facebook, "The foreign ministers' delegations will meet on February 28 and 29 in Berlin, based on the agreement reached during a trilateral meeting held in Munich."



AFP