Police say Manchester attacker pledged allegiance to Islamic State

08-10-2025 | 10:51
Police say Manchester attacker pledged allegiance to Islamic State
Police say Manchester attacker pledged allegiance to Islamic State

The man who attacked a Manchester synagogue last week made an emergency call to police during the rampage to "pledge allegiance" to the Islamic State group, UK counter terrorism police said Wednesday.

"In the initial stages of the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, a call was made by the attacker to police claiming to pledge allegiance to the so-called Islamic State," a spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing in northwest England said.

The attacker, identified as Jihad al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police within seven minutes of the attack, in which two Jewish people were killed -- one likely by a stray police bullet.

World News

United Kingdom

Attack

Manchester

Synagogue

Islamic State

