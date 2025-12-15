Europeans propose 'multinational force' for Ukraine peace

European leaders on Monday proposed a European-led "multinational force" with U.S. support to enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine, according to a joint statement.



The force would be part of "robust security guarantees" for Ukraine from the United States and European powers aimed at guaranteeing that Russia would not violate an agreement to end the war, according to the statement released as European leaders gathered with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.







AFP