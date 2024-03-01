Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law

World News
2024-03-01 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law

The Kremlin said that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is to be buried on Friday in Moscow, will violate the law.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to give any assessment of Navalny as a political figure and said he had nothing to say to Navalny's family.

Navalny, Russia's best known opposition figure, died suddenly on Feb. 16 in an Arctic penal colony where he was serving sentences totaling more than 30 years.

A large crowd gathered on Friday near the Moscow church where he is due to be buried, and his supporters have asked people to turn out in his memory in Russian cities in the evening.
"Just a reminder that we have a law that must be followed. Any unauthorized gatherings will be in violation of the law, and those who participate in them will be held accountable - again, in line with the current law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



Reuters
 

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Unsanctioned

Gathering

Navalny

Law

LBCI Next
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
Lavrov visits Turkey as Erdogan pushes for Ukraine peace talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Over a hundred people detained in pro-Navalny gatherings in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Pre-election stress tests 'push' internet outages in Russia, says lawmaker

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:47

Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA

LBCI
World News
05:37

Lavrov visits Turkey as Erdogan pushes for Ukraine peace talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Explosions target a house in Baniyas, on the Syrian coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli Spokesperson: Gaza aid incident a tragedy; claims crowded trucks led to fatalities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More