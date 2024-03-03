Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia

2024-03-03 | 07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia

The Kuwaiti Official Gazette published an Amiri decree approving a technical military cooperation agreement with the Russian Federation, signed on the third of July, 2023.

According to the text of the agreement published in the Kuwaiti Official Gazette, the parties aim to cooperate in the purchase and supply of armaments, defense equipment, ancillary services, maintenance, and modernization of Russian military equipment and systems currently owned by Kuwait, as well as services related to their sustainability.

The agreement also includes technical military cooperation in weapon supply, military equipment, and other military-purpose products, ensuring the operation, repair, and updating of military-purpose products.

Furthermore, the agreement covers the supply of spare parts, assemblies, units, tools, support elements, specialized training services, and any other materials related to military-purpose products, as well as providing services in the field of technical military cooperation.

It emphasizes cooperation in scientific research development, product manufacturing, staff training in relevant educational institutions, and "any other areas of technical military cooperation related to agreements concluded between the parties."

The new agreement is based on the Defense Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries 1993.

