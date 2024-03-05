EU seeks to enhance its defense two years after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Facing the Russian threat, the European Commission aims to strengthen defense capabilities on the continent and will propose on Tuesday funding for a portion of the weapons purchases decided upon by the 27 member states of the Union, as was the case with ammunition.



Last week, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in Strasbourg, "The risk of war may not be imminent, but it is not impossible," calling on Europeans to "wake up urgently."

AFP