Israel's attack on Iran kills six nuclear scientists

At least six nuclear scientists were killed Friday in Israel's attacks on Iran, local media reported.



"Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Amirhossein Feqhi, Motalleblizadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoun Abbasi were the nuclear scientists martyred" in Israel's attack, Tasnim news agency said.



AFP



