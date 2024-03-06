Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant

World News
2024-03-06 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant

Two Ukrainian drones struck fuel facilities at one of Russia's largest iron ore plants on Wednesday, though no one was injured, and the plant was working as normal, Russian officials and the owner of the plant said.

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit said a second drone had hit the Mikhailovsky GOK iron ore plant, which is owned by Metalloinvest, Russia's largest iron ore producer, around two hours after announcing the first such strike.

Unverified video footage on Russian Telegram channels showed plumes of black smoke soaring into the sky and damage at the plant, apparently after the first strike.

"Today, as a result of a drone attack in the Zheleznogorsky district, a fuel tank at the fuel and lubricants warehouse of the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant caught fire," Metalloinvest said in a statement after the first attack.

It said the plant was working as normal.

"There were no casualties. The necessary measures are currently being taken to extinguish the fire."

Starovoit blamed Kyiv for the attack on the Kursk region's Zheleznogorsky district, which is known for its iron mines and is located around 90km (56 miles) from the Ukrainian frontier. He said later that there was a risk of missile strikes on the area.

Mikhailovsky GOK is one of the largest iron ore mining and processing facilities in Russia. Through open-pit mining, Mikhailovsky GOK develops an iron ore deposit with proven reserves of 10.4 billion tonnes, according to Metalloinvest.

Ukrainian drone attacks have repeatedly hit Russian oil refineries and other economic infrastructure in recent weeks. Kursk region has come under regular attack from Ukraine since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into the country in Feb. 2022.

Authorities in Russia's Belgorod and Voronezh regions, which are also regular targets for attack close to the frontline in Ukraine, said that drones had been downed there, too.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, reported that the drones downed over Voronezh had been trying to attack a military airbase and an oil depot.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Drone

Ore

Plant

Oil

Refinery

LBCI Next
Putin to meet IAEA's chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant
Australia and ASEAN call for ceasefire in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-25

Ukraine bombed oil refinery in southern Russia overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles

LBCI
World News
2024-02-25

Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:01

Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares

LBCI
World News
08:36

US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium

LBCI
World News
07:42

Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden

LBCI
World News
04:38

Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Political impediments to gas and energy procurement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:56

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More