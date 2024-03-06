Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements

Germany calls on Israel to immediately withdraw its approval for the construction of more settlements in the occupied West Bank, stating that such a move constitutes a serious violation of international law.



Commenting on the approval by Israel's Higher Planning Committee for about 3,500 new housing units in the settlements of Ma'ale Adumim, Kedar, and Efrat in the West Bank, the German Foreign Ministry said, "We strongly condemn the approval for the establishment of more settlement units in the West Bank."



Reuters