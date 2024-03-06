News
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
World News
2024-03-06 | 14:41
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
South Africa requested on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice impose new emergency measures on Israel due to the "widespread famine" resulting from its military attack in Gaza.
This marks the second time Pretoria has requested additional actions from the court, with its first request being denied in February.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
South Africa
International Court Of Justice
Gaza
Israel
