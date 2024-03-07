Guterres calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on the conflicting parties in Sudan to observe a ceasefire during Ramadan and respect the "values" of the month as the humanitarian crisis takes on "enormous dimensions."



During a meeting of the UN Security Council, he stated, "In a few days, the blessed month of Ramadan begins. So, today, I appeal from this chamber. I call on all parties in Sudan to respect the values of Ramadan by ceasing hostilities during Ramadan."



