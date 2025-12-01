News
Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine-Russia deal after Florida talks
World News
01-12-2025 | 01:17
Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine-Russia deal after Florida talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday there was a "good chance" of a Russia-Ukraine deal following the latest U.S.-Ukraine talks in Florida, but cautioned that a corruption scandal roiling Kyiv was not helpful.
"Ukraine's got some difficult little problems," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to a corruption probe that recently forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sack his chief of staff and top negotiator.
"But I think that there's a good chance we can make a deal."
AFP
World News
Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
0
World News
2025-09-24
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
World News
2025-09-24
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
0
World News
2025-09-12
Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine peace talks on 'pause'
World News
2025-09-12
Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine peace talks on 'pause'
0
World News
2025-09-02
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
World News
2025-09-02
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
World News
01:14
Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions
World News
01:14
Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions
0
World News
07:05
Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 442: Disaster agency
World News
07:05
Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 442: Disaster agency
0
World News
05:09
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
World News
05:09
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
0
World News
2025-11-30
Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace 'closed'
World News
2025-11-30
Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace 'closed'
World News
2025-11-17
Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement
World News
2025-11-17
Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
0
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
0
World News
2025-10-01
Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor
World News
2025-10-01
Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
Lebanon News
08:45
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Lebanon News
08:45
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
2
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
5
Lebanon News
06:53
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:53
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
7
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
8
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
