Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine-Russia deal after Florida talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday there was a "good chance" of a Russia-Ukraine deal following the latest U.S.-Ukraine talks in Florida, but cautioned that a corruption scandal roiling Kyiv was not helpful.



"Ukraine's got some difficult little problems," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to a corruption probe that recently forced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sack his chief of staff and top negotiator.



"But I think that there's a good chance we can make a deal."



AFP